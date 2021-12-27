12 medical laboratories shut for alleged illegality in Akwa Ibom

The Ministry of Health in Akwa Ibom State has shut down 12 medical laboratories for allegedly engaging in unwholesome medical practices that jeopardize quality health care delivery.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh, made the announcement to reporters in Uyo on Sunday, after the Inspection Team locked some laboratories.

Umoh stated that the crackdown was carried out in accordance with the State Executive Council’s decision on poor services provided by medical laboratory operators in the state.

The affected laboratories’ offenses, according to the commissioner, include a lack of a certificate of registration with the state Ministry of Health, a lack of evidence of registration with the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria, and a lack of qualified laboratory scientists and other supporting staff members.

Other violations include a lack of a test result book at the laboratories, a lack of a laboratory register, a lack of a personal operating license for laboratory workers, and unethical actions that jeopardize disease diagnosis.

Medical laboratory monitoring will be expanded to other parts of the state, according to the commissioner, including Ikot Ekpene, Abak, Eket, and Oron.

“We’re going out on a monitoring mission to ensure that laboratory facility services in the state are up to par with what’s expected, at the very least in terms of best practices.”

“We have started with medical laboratories in Uyo metropolis but we would certainly extend it to all parts of the state,” he said.

The Head of the Monitoring Team, Dr. Augustine Udoh, said lack of precision in medical laboratory tests administered to patients had resulted in poor diagnosis.

He said diagnosis emanating from defective laboratory facilities could mislead medical doctors in prescribing drugs.

He disclosed that one of the laboratories visited was using a student on industrial training to work and issue test results instead of a certified laboratory scientist while others impersonate popular laboratory scientists in the state to defraud members of the public.

“The clampdown on fake laboratories in the state would continue in the new year till we reposition their services to achieve health for all in completion agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel,” he said.