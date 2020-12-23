Twelve persons have died in a road accident on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The crash according to traffic regulators involved a trailer, and was caused by a combination of factors such as speeding, road defects and driving against the direction of traffic among others.

Twenty five persons who have sustained varying degrees of injury are now receiving treatment in hospital.

Several livestock were also lost in the accident.

The Kaduna state government commiserates with families of the deceased, and wishes the injured speedy recovery.