No fewer than ten persons were reportedly killed in Osogbo after a palm oil-laden truck plunged into a ditch in the early hours of Saturday.

TVC News gathered that accident occurred when the truck was ascending the November 27 overhead bridge opposite NECO office before it had break failure

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Mortuary while many other people who sustained varying degrees of injuries were taken to the Osun State University Hospital Hospital for treatment.

According to findings, about fifty persons were in the vehicle, most of whom were suspected to have slept off when the break failure occurred

Advertisement

As at the time of filling this report, an official of the federal Road Safety Corps was seen at the scene while about fourteen passengers who did not sustain any injury were monitoring the kegs of palm oil that littered the road.