Gunmen suspected to be Herders militiamen have attacked and killed 10 locals at Ta’agbe village of Miango district in Bassa Council area of Plateau State.

Eyewitness confirmed to tvc News on phone that the Friday midnight invasion left several persons badly injured with Houses and other properties burnt down.

The latest attack is coming barely four months after Jebbu-Miango was attacked,leaving more than 50 people killed and properties destroyed.

More details on the development shortly.