The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos State says a total of 1,168,790 voters will be participating in the December 5 rescheduled Lagos East bye-elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Sam Olumekun, said in Lagos on Tuesday that the voters were those who possessed Permanent Voter Cards in the senatorial district.

The INEC boss, however, said that the district has 1,343,448 registered voters spread across 71 wards, 1,928 polling units, and 188 voting points.

Olumekun added that 280,363 registered voters from Kosofe state constituency II would participate in the Lagos State House of Assembly’s bye-election holding the same day.

According to him, not all the registered voters are in possession of PVCs to participate in the elections.

The INEC boss said that the registered voters in the Lagos East Senatorial District spread across the five local government areas comprising Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, and Epe.

He said the registered voters for the Kosofe Constituency II bye-election were spread across the six wards located in Ketu-Alapere, Ikosi/Ketu, Isheri/Olowo-Ora, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, and Odo-Ogun/Ajegunle.

Olumekun said the commission had improved the training of electoral personnel and assured that the elections would be free, fair, and credible.

He added that the commission had also been addressing some of the intractable challenges regarding functionality of new technological innovations for elections such as Smart Card Readers and Z-Pad.

Candidates from 12 political parties will be contesting in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.

Eight candidates from various political parties will also be contesting the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly bye-election.