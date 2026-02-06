The Zamfara State Government has launched a multi-agency initiative aimed at curbing the illegal and indiscriminate sale of medicines, warning that the practice fuels the circulation of fake drugs, treatment failure, and avoidable deaths. The initiative was announced on Wednesday by the Commissioner...

The Zamfara State Government has launched a multi-agency initiative aimed at curbing the illegal and indiscriminate sale of medicines, warning that the practice fuels the circulation of fake drugs, treatment failure, and avoidable deaths.

The initiative was announced on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, during a review meeting involving security agencies, regulators, professional bodies, and development partners. The meeting was convened to develop a coordinated enforcement roadmap to tackle the growing problem.

Dr. Maradun, who was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Malam Bashir Sirajo, also a NIPSS Ambassador of Integrity and Leadership, described the widespread hawking of medicines in streets, markets, and motor parks as “a severe and growing threat” to public health and security.

She noted that the practice contributes to antimicrobial resistance and is often linked to broader criminal networks.

She disclosed that the State Security Council has mandated the Ministry of Health to coordinate all relevant agencies to develop a clear, actionable, and sustainable enforcement plan.

“Our task is to stop the hawking and illegal sale of medicines, assign clear roles for enforcement and public awareness, and ensure sustained action beyond one-off exercises,” she said, adding that progress would be reported quarterly to the State Security Council.

According to the Commissioner, the proposed roadmap is designed to strengthen coordination and accountability across agencies involved in drug regulation and law enforcement.

“This is about protecting lives,” she said. “With shared responsibility, routine surveillance and firm enforcement, we can restore integrity to the drug distribution system in Zamfara.”

Dr. Maradun further explained that while the Department of Pharmaceutical Services has statutory oversight of pharmaceutical outlets and patent medicine vendors, the scale of the challenge requires strong inter-agency collaboration, including inspections, arrests, and prosecutions where necessary.

The Zamfara State Coordinator of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) commended the initiative, describing the meeting as timely. He outlined NAFDAC’s mandate to regulate and ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines, food, and related products, and pledged the agency’s support for inspections, public sensitisation, and enforcement activities.

Also speaking, the Zamfara State Officer of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharmacist Yusuf Abdulmujib, highlighted the council’s responsibility for regulating pharmaceutical outlets, patent and proprietary medicine vendors, and pharmacy practice, stressing the need for strict compliance with existing regulations.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was represented by Ghazali D. Isgogo on behalf of the state commandant. He reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to collaborate with other stakeholders to curb illegal drug distribution and related criminal activities.

Declaring the meeting open, Dr. Maradun urged security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the roadmap moves “from paper to practice” in order to safeguard public health across the state.