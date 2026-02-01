The Zamfara State Government has strongly condemned the recent bandit attack on Gwargwabe village, located in Nahuce District of Bungudu Local Government Area, an attack which resulted in the loss of lives and severe destruction of property. In a Sunday statement signed by Nuhu Salihu Anka, the Stat...

The Zamfara State Government has strongly condemned the recent bandit attack on Gwargwabe village, located in Nahuce District of Bungudu Local Government Area, an attack which resulted in the loss of lives and severe destruction of property.

In a Sunday statement signed by Nuhu Salihu Anka, the State’s Director-General of Media and Communication, food items and other valuable properties were destroyed during the incident.

The attack occurred on Thursday evening shortly before Maghrib prayers, as armed bandits stormed the village, setting houses and food stores ablaze, killing four residents, including three men and one woman, as well as several livestock.

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mani Malam Mummuni, following the tragic incident, represented Governor Dauda Lawal at the funeral prayers and burial of the victims on behalf of the state government.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor expressed deep sorrow over the attack and conveyed the Governor’s condolences to the bereaved families and the entire community.

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Dauda Lawal administration to ending banditry and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State.

In his remarks, Malam Mani Matawallen Bukkuyum announced the approval for the establishment of a military base in Gwargwabe, describing the decision as a decisive intervention aimed at ensuring rapid security response, preventing further attacks, and strengthening security presence in the area.

The statement reads, “He also appealed to residents to support security agencies with timely and credible information, stressing that community cooperation remains vital in the fight against insecurity.

“In a strong demonstration of compassion and responsibility, the Zamfara State Government announced relief support of 100 bags of grains and ₦10 million in cash to assist affected families and alleviate the hardship faced by the community.

“This intervention underscores the government’s commitment to both security and humanitarian support for victims of violence.”

The statement added, “On behalf of the state government, the Deputy Governor prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased and asked Allah to grant their families patience, strength, and comfort during this difficult period.

“The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area, Alhaji Nura M.U., and other senior government officials.”

“According to the District Head of Nahuce, Kekun Nahuce, Alhaji Sulaiman Marafa, the attack was carried out after villagers refused to pay illegal levies demanded by the bandits, choosing instead to stand firm in defence of their dignity and safety,” the statement concluded.