Zamfara Govt set to restore telecommunication services in Gusau

Zamfara State government said it has concluded plans to restore telecommunication services in Gusau the state capital.

Over two thousand bandit collaborators were arrested and eighty percent of the bandits fled Zamfara to Sokoto state since the commencement of the military onslaught against the criminals.

Why we shut down telecommunication activities in Zamfara - FG

The Zamfara state Commissioner For Information Ibrahim Dosara stated this while addressing newsmen

He says the move to reopen Communication network in Gusau becomes necessary considering the hardship faced by residents of the state.

