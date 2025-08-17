The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC wishes to highly appreciate the resilience of the electorate who participated in yesterday's State House of Assembly bye election in Kaura Namoda South. ...

The party alleges that the State government deployed machinery to ensure a predetermined outcome but the resilience of the electorate was decisive.

The party equally thanks its leaders in Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and Bello Matawalle Minister of State for Defence for their constant support and encouragement to the operations and management of the party.

The By Election according to the APC has shown the strength and its continued acceptance in the state by the electorate.

The APC adds that the election has also shown the State government that its failure in providing good governance, especially in improving the life of the citizens and concerns to the plight of its people, will no longer be tolerated.

The PDP government according to Zamfara APC has failed on all fronts in providing succour to the people and the Kaura Namoda by election results where the APC is leading with over 1,600 votes is a clear indication of where the people’s faith lies.

It however in the Statement signed by it’s Publicity Secretary Yussuf Isa Gusau advises officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission not to be a party to electoral malfeasance..

It extends heartfelt thanks to the people of Kyambarawa, Banga, Sakajiki, Kurya, Dan-Isa and Kagara for turning out en mass to vote APC .