The paramount ruler of Emohua Kingdom in Rivers State, Eze Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, has praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing him as a reliable ally and a leader worthy of emulation.

Awuse, who also serves as Chairman of the South-South Monarchs Forum, made the remarks during Wike’s special Christmas visit to Rumuche community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

“I want to put it on record. You’re a man to be followed; you’re a dependable ally; a friend to the Omuoha people, and our leader.

“Your Excellency, Emohua owes you everything, and we are not going to wait for you to tell us what to do when the time comes.

“We have decided that wherever you put your leg, Emohua local government will follow you,” he said.

Awuse further commended President Bola Tinubu, saying he has performed commendably and merits the continued support of the people of Rivers State.

He noted that the President has taken steps to strengthen the nation’s economy, stabilise the naira, and boost foreign exchange reserves.

He said, “Before I became a traditional ruler, I was an accountant first, and then I became a politician.

“From my accounting and finance understanding, Tinubu has done very well.

“The indices are so clear. The value of the Naira has gone up. He has done well.

“The external reserve of the nation has also increased to more than 47 billion dollars.”

The monarch further stated that Wike, under the leadership of President Tinubu, has brought noticeable transformation to Abuja.

He urged the minister to remain focused and not be distracted by opposition, noting that criticism often follows success. “If you expect to have no enemies in life, then you are a master of nobody. Only those who are doing well attract attention,” he said.

Awuse also praised Wike for his yearly end-of-year visits, describing them as a gesture of appreciation for the people’s support, and thanked him for consistently intervening to assist residents of the local government when the need arises.

“If I don’t thank you publicly, where will I say it?” he asked.