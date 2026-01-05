The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the gruesome and senseless terrorist attacks on communities in Agwara and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, which claimed the lives of at least 42...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the gruesome and senseless terrorist attacks on communities in Agwara and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, which claimed the lives of at least 42 innocent Nigerians and led to the abduction of several others, including women and children.

Professor Yilwatda described the attacks as barbaric, inhuman, and utterly unacceptable, stressing that they represent a direct assault on Nigeria’s peace, unity, and collective conscience.

He expressed deep concern over reports of sustained violence across affected communities, including the killing of harmless villagers in Kasuwan Daji and Kaima, the burning of markets, destruction of homes and places of worship, and the abduction of pupils and students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri.

The APC National Chairman expressed profound sympathy and solidarity with His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the government, and the people of Niger State, particularly the families and communities who have suffered painful and irreparable losses.

“This senseless violence against innocent citizens is an affront to our shared humanity. The APC stands firmly with the people of Niger State in this moment of grief and assures them that they are not alone,”

Professor Yilwatda commended the decisive and swift response of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who has directed the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.

He further noted that President Tinubu has also directed all relevant security agencies to urgently rescue all abducted victims, underscoring the administration’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property.

Professor Yilwatda observed that intelligence reports indicate that the attackers are terrorists suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara States following the United States’ air strike on Christmas Eve, adding that Nigeria’s security architecture is fully alert and responding robustly to prevent the spread of violence.

“The APC fully supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resolute actions and renewed determination to end terrorism and banditry in our country. This administration has demonstrated strong political will, enhanced coordination among security agencies, and a commitment to intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks,” he stated.

The APC National Chairman reaffirmed that the party is solidly behind every lawful and strategic action that will bring terrorism, banditry, and violent extremism to a permanent end in Nigeria.

He called on citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information, while urging traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community stakeholders to work closely with government authorities to restore lasting peace.

“The forces of terror will not defeat our collective resolve. Nigeria will prevail,” Professor Yilwatda assured.

The APC, he said, remains committed to building a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria, where no criminal group is allowed to hold citizens hostage through fear and violence.