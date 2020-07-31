The World Bank Board of Directors has approved a $500m credit from the International Development Association for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, to improve secondary education opportunities among girls in targeted areas.

The bank statement titled Nigeria to boost support for keeping adolescent girls in school, states that adolescent girls face many constraints in accessing and completing secondary education.

The World Bank says the project will support access to secondary education in seven Nigerian states which are Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Plateau and Ekiti.

The project would benefit about 6.7 million adolescents and 15.5 million direct project beneficiaries would include families and communities in participating states.