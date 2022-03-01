Women Groups, CSO’s to occupy National Assembly on Wednesday

Women and civil society groups are set to occupy the National Assembly on Wednesday, over decision of the lawmakers to vote against bill seeking to create special seats for women in federal and state parliaments.

This decision was made after a virtual press conference in Lagos, presided over by the Founding Director of Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi.

The decision by the lawmakers means women are denied 35% appointed positions, 35% affirmative action in party administration and leadership, while it declined citizenship to the foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman.

It allows a foreign-born wife of a Nigerian get automatic citizenship, but denies women the ability to take indigeneship of their husband’s state, until after 5 years of being together.

The civil society groups and other concerned Nigerians vowed to name and shame the lawmakers for voting against the bill, aimed at promoting gender equality in Nigeria.