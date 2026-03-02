The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has emerged as the only female minister to be honoured with the prestigious Vanguard 2025 Award, in recognition of her exemplary leadership and transformative impact since her appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

The award ceremony is set for April 24, 2026, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, where the Minister will be formally recognised for her reform-driven stewardship of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

According to Mr. Jonathan Eze, the recognition underscores the Minister’s visible contributions and unwavering commitment to national development.

In its March 2, 2026 edition, Vanguard described Sulaiman-Ibrahim as a “go-getter,” drawing parallels with iconic female leaders such as the late Geraldine Ferraro and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, noting that her appointment reflects the administration’s confidence in women’s decisive leadership.

Since assuming office in October 2024, Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim has implemented bold reforms focused on institutional strengthening, trust restoration, and strategic partnerships.

Key achievements include:

Child Protection:

Completion of the 18-year overdue review of the National Child Protection Policy and the launch of the National Action Plan to End Violence Against Children.

Women’s Economic Empowerment:

Expansion of the Nigeria for Women Project reaching 4.5 million women, operationalisation of the MOWA-SARA Skills Acquisition Programme targeting 500,000 women, and facilitating affordable transport access for over 1,000 women through CREDICORP partnerships.

Global Trade & Agriculture:

Launch of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Initiative ($50 million) and the first Women Agro-Value Expansion Centre in the FCT.

Justice & Accountability:

Strengthened implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, full domestication of the Child Rights Act across all states, and rollout of the National Costed Action Plan on Ending Child Marriage.

Health & Social Protection:

Expanded access to medical supplies and healthcare for women, children, and survivors of gender-based violence through international partnerships, including the BRICS Women Russia Chapter.

Vanguard praised the Minister for translating leadership into measurable outcomes, quoting Mark Twain: “It is better to deserve honours and not have them than to have them and not deserve them.”

Stakeholders have described the award as timely and symbolic, affirming that purposeful leadership and sustained performance continue to earn national recognition.