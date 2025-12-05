The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango. This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Public Communi...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

The most senior official of the FCT-IRS has also been directed to take over the running of the revenue agency with immediate effect.

TVC previously reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun enforcement actions on 1,095 property titles across Abuja following their revocation for non-payment of statutory charges, including Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, Penalty/Violation fees and Land Use Conversion fees.

The affected properties are located in high-value districts such as Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse.

According to the FCTA, the property owners repeatedly ignored multiple public notices issued between May and November 2025 through national newspapers, online platforms and television announcements, warning defaulters to clear their outstanding liabilities or risk losing their titles.