The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun enforcement actions on 1,095 property titles across Abuja following their revocation for non-payment of statutory charges, including Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, Penalty/Violation fees and Land Use Conversion fees.

The affected properties are located in high-value districts such as Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse.

According to the FCTA, the property owners repeatedly ignored multiple public notices issued between May and November 2025 through national newspapers, online platforms and television announcements, warning defaulters to clear their outstanding liabilities or risk losing their titles.

In a fresh public notice issued on Friday and titled “Commencement of enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C-of-O bills,” the administration confirmed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had approved the enforcement exercise.

The notice stated that continued default violated Section 28(5)(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and breached the terms attached to the affected Rights of Occupancy.

With the expiration of the final 14-day grace period on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, the FCTA said enforcement actions would cover 835 properties for non-payment of Ground Rent and another 260 for defaulting on Violation fees and Land Use Conversion charges.

The administration has not disclosed the precise nature of enforcement measures to be deployed, but similar exercises in the past have included sealing of properties, repossession and reallocation.