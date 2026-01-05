The 2026 budget is a well-planned instrument to solidify the gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda, already yielding positive results, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated in an op-ed published on Monday in newspapers, titled “A Defining Mom...

The 2026 budget is a well-planned instrument to solidify the gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda, already yielding positive results, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated in an op-ed published on Monday in newspapers, titled “A Defining Moment for Nigeria: Why Staying the Course Matters.”

“Our ‘Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity’ is critical. It is a commitment to double down on what is working, to solidify gains, and to ensure that the shared prosperity we speak of becomes a lived reality for more Nigerians, faster,” Idris stated.

According to the Minister, the last 31 months have been a period of difficult but necessary change, beginning with key economic decisions taken to end long-standing stagnation and build a more stable future.

He noted that signs of progress are beginning to emerge, with business activity expanding, investor confidence improving, inflation easing, and Nigeria’s external reserves strengthening. “These are not just numbers,” the Minister said. “They are the foundation for lasting improvement in the daily lives of Nigerians.”

Beyond economic indicators, the Minister emphasised the importance of trust and clear communication between the government and its citizens. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Nigerians are kept informed about government actions, challenges, and progress.

The Minister highlighted several interventions designed to directly impact lives, including the student loan programme (NELFUND), the Presidential CNG initiative to reduce transport costs, and youth-focused programmes such as LEEP, the Jubilee Fellows Programme, and the 3MTT initiative. He also noted ongoing efforts to tackle food insecurity through the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture and expanded mechanisation.

On infrastructure, he highlighted major projects such as the Coastal Highway, the Sokoto–Badagry Expressway, the AKK Gas Pipeline, and new rail developments aimed at reducing costs and enhancing national connectivity.

Addressing security, the Minister said the government is strengthening recruitment, equipment, and international cooperation. He cited the recent rescue of abducted students in Kebbi and Niger States as evidence of renewed focus and commitment.

He acknowledged the fatigue many Nigerians feel and assured them that the government is committed to accelerating the delivery of relief through ongoing reforms. He urged Nigerians to see nation-building as a shared responsibility, urging citizens to engage constructively, protect public assets, and reject misinformation.

He praised President Tinubu for his calm and decisive leadership, noting that recent engagements with the United States helped strengthen bilateral relations and Nigeria’s anti-insurgency efforts. As the new year begins, the Minister urged Nigerians to stay focused on the future. “We have laid a new foundation,” he said. “Now, we must build the house together.”

The Minister reiterated that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will remain open, accountable, and consistent in communicating government policies and actions, as he wished all Nigerians a peaceful and productive year ahead.