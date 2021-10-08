Breaking News

Why cannabis cannot be legalised in Nigeria now –Marwa

Latest Breaking News About NDLEA:: Why Cannabis cannot be legalised now - Marwa Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd) NDLEA Chairman

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has explained why proponents of the legalisation of cannabis sativa cannot have their way under the prevailing security situation in Nigeria today.

Gen. Marwa spoke as guest speaker at the 2021 Ulefunta annual public lecture organised by the Deji of Akure kingdom, the Ondo state capital, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi and chaired by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae.

Laying the basis for his argument, the NDLEA Chief Executive said, “the proliferation of illicit drugs often engenders a pattern of crime, chaos and conflict. In the advanced world, it is the driver of high crime rate and violent killings in the inner cities.

In developing or Third World countries, it is the escalator of strife, pogroms and civil war, and has played a big role in countries torn to pieces by tribal war, such as it is playing our in Syria, which has become the hotbed of Captagon, and Afghanistan, which controls the opium trade.
“We have seen narco-terrorism in countries like Colombia and Mexico where drug cartels are law unto themselves and are as powerful, if not more powerful, than the State. So, there are real cases, not scenarios, of where and how illicit substances played a role in a society’s rapid descent into chaos and tettering on the brink of a failed state.
“So the pertinent question for us today is: Has drugs played any role in the festering insecurity in Nigeria? The answer is yes. Of this we have ample evidence.”

Represented by his Special Adviser on National Drug Control Master Plan, NDCMP, Otunba Lanre Ipinmisho, Gen. Marwa stated that considering the intractable burden of insecurity facing the country, “we do not have the luxury of allowing a narcotic economy to take root and thrive in our society. Africa, nay, Nigeria has enough problems without adding the burden of narco-terrorism.

“Of all the known illicit substances, Cannabis sativa is the only one that is native to Nigeria and it is the most abused of all illicit drugs, and from the findings of the National drug Survey of 2018, cannabis is becoming a national albatross”

Warning that the population of Nigerians hooked on cannabis alone is more than the population of countries like Portugal, Greece or the Republic of Benin, he said as such the nation cannot afford to toy with the grim reality of the danger of legalising cannabis when all the needed infrastructure to monitor and control that are still far from being in place.

“Where cannabis is concerned, we should not by any argument allow ourselves to become the proverbial fool that rushed in where angels fear to tread. Countries like Canada, that are pro-cannabis have strong and efficient institutions that are way ahead of ours by long mileages.

“Given the reality of our law enforcement, controlled cultivation of cannabis is a mirage. Aren’t pharmaceutical opioids controlled? Tramadol, codeine, rohypnol, benzopam, they are all controlled, yet, their trafficking and abuse is causing us unquantifiable human and economic loss. And for those who point at the inherent economic benefit that could accrue from legalisation of cultivation, in accordance with our reality, would you be comfortable, if by tomorrow, your 13-year-old son can easily access marijuana, or you find some wraps of weed in his pocket, or you learnt that someone has introduced your 16-year-old daughter to smoking Igbo under the pretext that it has medicinal value?

Our individual answer to that question will give us a public opinion of where we should stand as a country in the cannabis debate.”
He warned that “We should stop treating cannabis like some sweet candy without any side effects. Its repercussions outweigh the vaunted benefits. And legalising its cultivation for a country like Nigeria, is a shortcut to illicit drug Armageddon. At a time we are taking a forward march in the fight against drug abuse, attempting to paint cannabis in a favourable light is akin to taking backward steps.
“As far as NDLEA is concerned, cannabis remains an illicit substance.

The Agency shall always canvass against its cultivation, possession, trafficking and sales, and use. And offenders will face the wrath of the law. And, if I may add, our conviction rate is 90% successful.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

UK parliament returns after Supreme court ruled PM Johnson’s suspension was unlawful

TVCN
Sep 25, 2019

The UK parliament resumed session today after the Supreme Court ruled that the prime minister's suspension…

DMO to list N10.7 bn green bond

TVCN
Dec 18, 2017

Debt Management Office has assured Investors staking their funds in the Federal Government maiden N10.7…

Oluremi Tinubu empowers 20 Constituents with tricycles

TVCN
May 19, 2019

The Senator Representing Lagos Central district, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has empowered twenty constituents…

No politician can seize power in America – Biden

TVCN
Jan 5, 2021

America's President-elect Joe Biden has said politicians can’t seize power in the United States because…

TVC News Special Reports

NDLEA seeks improved partnership with Army

16 Apr 2021 4.02 pm

Continue reading
Latest news about NDLEA recovering wraps of cocaine from the underwear of a lady at the MMIA, Lagos

NDLEA recovers 35 wraps of cocaine from lady’s underwear at MMIA, Lagos, intercepts drugs heading for Europe

01 Aug 2021 12.06 pm

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement…

Continue reading

UK Border force commends NDLEA, Marwa for Leadership, seizure of illicit drugs

08 Feb 2021 4.20 pm

The United Kingdom Border Force of Europe…

Continue reading