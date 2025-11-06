President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday reassured Nigerians and international partners that his administration remains committed to defeating terrorism, sustaining economic growth, and engaging the world diplomatically. The President spoke at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, sho...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday reassured Nigerians and international partners that his administration remains committed to defeating terrorism, sustaining economic growth, and engaging the world diplomatically.

The President spoke at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, shortly after swearing in two new ministers: Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro, who will head the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh (SAN), appointed Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Addressing the Council, Tinubu stressed that despite political headwinds and national security challenges, the government is resolute in its pursuit of unity, stability, and prosperity.

“The most important thing is the fact that despite the political headwinds and the fear of our people, we will continue to engage with partners,” he said.

“The success of the $2.3 billion Eurobond that was oversubscribed by 400% is the most assuring. We are engaging the world diplomatically, and we assure all of you that we will defeat terrorism in this country. The task ahead is immense, but it is our resolve to move forward with unity and purpose, guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda to build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Nigeria.”

On security, Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, urged citizens not to despair and promised that the government would “defeat every form of terrorism and secure every part of the country.” He called on ministers and officials to maintain consistent communication and avoid discordant messaging.

“Do we have problems? Yes. Are we challenged by terrorism? Yes. But we will defeat terrorism. We will overcome the CPC designation. Nigeria is one happy family, and we shall spare no effort until we eliminate all criminals from our society,” he added.

His remarks come days after former U.S. President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern — a decision the Federal Government says misrepresents the nation’s security situation.

During the meeting, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun briefed the Council on the country’s economic performance, highlighting the impact of the administration’s reform agenda.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, November 6.

Edun reported that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 4.23% in Q2 2025, the highest in a decade outside the COVID rebound, with 13 sectors recording growth above 7%. The industrial sector nearly doubled growth from 3.72% to 7.45%, while inflation eased to 18.02% in September. Foreign exchange reserves topped $43 billion, and the trade surplus reached N7.4 trillion.

“The reforms that have been taken under your Renewed Hope Agenda, so bold and sometimes unpopular, are rooted in a clear objective to build a competitive economy that attracts, creates jobs, and lifts millions out of poverty,” Edun said. He noted that citizen spending on basic needs has declined, signaling a shift from subsistence toward productivity.

Edun also highlighted Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force Grey List as a milestone in strengthening financial credibility and investor confidence. He praised the recent $2.35 billion Eurobond issuance, which drew orders exceeding $13 billion, as evidence of strong investor trust in the country.

He urged ministers overseeing key sectors, including infrastructure, mining, education, health, agriculture, the blue economy, digital innovation, and the arts, to collaborate with sub-national governments to package projects attractive to investors.

“Every Naira must be optimised to sustain momentum amid global liquidity constraints,” Edun said, adding that tariff and import restriction reviews would stimulate productivity and investment.