The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to rebuilding public trust in official communication, saying honesty, clarity and national interest will remain central to the ministry’s work.

Idris gave the assurance on Sunday in Abuja at the 2025 Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NAEAPS), where he received the Award for Excellence in Public Communication and Transparency. The event was organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in collaboration with The Best Strategic Media.

The latest recognition is the Minister’s second national honour in five days, following his receipt of the Business Day Award for Excellence in Public Service on 3 December.

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, Idris described the award as both gratifying and motivating. “This country belongs to all of us, so being recognised for contributing to its development is heartwarming. It gives us even more energy to serve,” he said.

He explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given him a clear mandate to strengthen public communication in support of national development. “We will continue to restore trust in public communication through honest, sincere and purposeful engagement. This is one of the major challenges, and we are confronting it with a strong sense of duty,” he added.

Idris also underscored the ministry’s efforts to tackle fake news, misinformation and disinformation, warning that such threats could destabilise communities if left unchecked. “We are working hard to ensure Nigerians receive accurate information. Fake news and misinformation can make or mar a society, so we will continue to confront them with truthful and timely communication,” he said.

The Minister credited the progress made so far to teamwork within the ministry, praising agency heads, directors and staff for their contribution. “This recognition is not mine alone. It belongs to everyone in the ministry who has worked hard to reposition the information and communication sector,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and committed to building a stronger nation. “We do not have another country. We must join hands to move Nigeria forward. The country is greater than all of us, and we have to work together for its progress,” he said.

Other recipients honoured at the ceremony included the governors of Bauchi, Zamfara, Kogi and Enugu States, the Ministers of Aviation and Women Affairs, as well as several distinguished public servants across the federation.