The Founding Pastor of Global Impact Church, Yemi Davids, has cautioned congregants against indecent dressing to church, stressing the need for modesty and discipline in appearance during worship services. Speaking during a church service in a video shared from the pulpit, Davids expressed concern over what he described as increasingly…...

The Founding Pastor of Global Impact Church, Yemi Davids, has cautioned congregants against indecent dressing to church, stressing the need for modesty and discipline in appearance during worship services.

Speaking during a church service in a video shared from the pulpit, Davids expressed concern over what he described as increasingly inappropriate dressing among some female worshippers, saying such choices were inconsistent with the sanctity of the church environment.

He said congregants should be intentional about how they present themselves before leaving home, adding that attire should reflect decency and respect for others in the worship space.

“We should not be seeing the lines of your panties. It’s not right. You check yourself before leaving your house,” he said.

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The pastor said he was particularly concerned about outfits that he described as overly tight or revealing, noting that such appearances could be distracting during worship.

“I’m appalled to see somebody come to church, everything is tight, the top is to your waist and everything and people at the back are seeing everything. It’s not okay. What you are willing to show makes it appear like what you are willing to share,” he stated.

Davids further argued that indecent dressing could influence perception and behaviour, including how individuals are approached in social and relationship contexts.

“It brings you in one light, and sometimes when a man sees a woman revealing everything, it may even affect him approaching you for marriage. It (makes you) look like a public thing because everybody in the public (can see) your pants. Don’t expose your private (parts). Don’t do that,” he urged.

He also addressed concerns that such messages unfairly place responsibility on women alone, insisting that while self-control is expected from men, congregants must also avoid actions that could create unnecessary challenges within the church environment.

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“Some people say, why are they saying that, the men should discipline themselves? Yes, men, discipline yourself, but don’t destroy our discipline. Don’t weaken us in church. What we are battling with outside church is more than enough to not come to church and see the same thing,” he added.

Davids emphasised that churches should remain spaces of focus and reverence, noting that distractions during worship undermine the purpose of gathering.

“If you are coming to church, dress decently. When I’m in service, I’m always seeing the altar, the stage. When I sat in the congregation, I saw unspeakable things. I think I need to address it as a father,” he said.