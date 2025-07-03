The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a misrepresenting report in a section of the social media claiming that the PDP had directed its members to join the Coalition Group.

For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC states in clear terms that the PDP has not taken any official position on the issue of Coalition.

The PDP is for now focused on building and consolidating on attained unity, stability and strengthening of its structures and capacity to play its roles as the leading opposition Party determined to return to power in 2027.

Our Party is currently working conscientiously towards a successful National Convention which will further revamp and reposition the PDP for the task ahead.

Nevertheless, as a major opposition Party with very strong presence and bond with Nigerians across the country, the PDP restates that it remains open to working with other well-meaning like-minded citizens in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the rudderless and insensitive All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Our Party appreciates Nigerians for their interest, solidarity and loyalty to the PDP brand and reassures that all machineries are being put in place to re-activate the PDP winning ways ahead of the 2027 general elections.