Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that local leaders in the state do not need the governor’s support to mobilise for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Wike stated this on Saturday, while leading the Rivers State chapter of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors at the launch of the Port Harcourt office of the organisation.

The minister said, “We are working for President Tinubu. We don’t need a governor to mobilise us. We have what it takes to operate independently. We have senators, Assembly members, local government chairmen, National Assembly members, and party chairmen of both APC and PDP.

“We have mobilised ourselves to demonstrate our commitment because true support doesn’t need to be brought by someone – you have to make the commitment yourself.”

Wike added that the show of unity reflects the dedication of local leaders in Rivers State who have proactively pledged their support to the President.