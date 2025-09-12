Air Peace has clarified reports circulating in the media about a purported preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on the 13 July 2025 incident involving one of its aircraft in Port Harcourt....

Air Peace has clarified reports circulating in the media about a purported preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on the 13 July 2025 incident involving one of its aircraft in Port Harcourt.

In a statement, the airline said it had yet to receive any official communication from the NSIB more than a month after the incident, despite the immediate alcohol testing of its crew members at the time.

The airline emphasised its strict alcohol and drug policies, which it says go beyond regulatory requirements, and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and safety.

Air Peace disclosed that following the incident it grounded the flight captain for breaching Crew Resource Management (CRM) principles and disregarding standard go-around procedures recommended by the co-pilot. The airline stressed that this disciplinary action was unrelated to any alcohol test results, which have not been officially communicated.

By contrast, the First Officer — commended for his professionalism during the flight — has been cleared by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and reinstated to active duty. Air Peace said this was proof that he was not involved in any drug or alcohol use.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance approach to safety violations, Air Peace announced plans to step up internal monitoring, enforce stricter fitness-for-duty checks and increase the frequency of alcohol and drug testing for crew members. It also pledged to strengthen CRM training across its operations.

The airline reassured passengers and the Nigerian public of its unwavering commitment to safety and adherence to global best practices in aviation.