The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced that the Warri-Itakpe train service will resume starting Wednesday, following its temporary suspension to ensure critical repairs, maintenance, and system checks on the track.

This was disclosed in a Saturday statement signed by the agency’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu.

The statement also noted that the online booking portal will open on Monday, allowing commuters to plan their journeys in advance.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the general public that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) will officially resume operations on Wednesday, 29th October 2025, after a temporary suspension of train service.

“The temporary suspension was necessary to carry out critical repairs, maintenance, and system checks on the track and rolling stock to ensure the comfort, reliability and safety of passengers.”

It added, “The online booking portal will open by 12 noon on Monday, October 27, 2025, about 48 hours ahead of resumption, via https://nrc-fane.ng. Passengers are encouraged to secure their tickets early through the portal or at designated stations.

“Operations will commence with seven coaches, comprising six standard class and one business class. The train timetable, incorporating temporary speed restrictions (TSR) for safety and operational monitoring, will also be released on Monday.”

“The Corporation sincerely apologises to its esteemed passengers and stakeholders for the inconveniences experienced during the period of suspension and appreciates their patience and understanding.

“The Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, assures the travelling public of the NRC’s renewed commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient rail services as passenger operations resume fully on the Warri-ltakpe corridor,” the statement concluded.