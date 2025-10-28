The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dismissed reports claiming it issued a directive limiting Senior Secondary students to specific subjects for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates (WASSCE). In a statement on Tuesday, acting Head of Public A...

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dismissed reports claiming it issued a directive limiting Senior Secondary students to specific subjects for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates (WASSCE).

In a statement on Tuesday, acting Head of Public Affairs Moyosola Adeshina, signing on behalf of the Head of National Office, described the reports as “unfounded assumptions” and urged schools and the public to disregard them.

Amid circulating social media claims suggesting schools had been told to restrict students’ subject combinations, WAEC reiterated that “such claims were false and not issued by the Council.”

The Council clarified that it does not dictate the development or modification of senior secondary curricula, noting that this responsibility lies with the Federal Government and relevant education authorities.

“WAEC wishes to categorically distance itself from this unfounded assumption and the information making the rounds on the said subject. The Council did not issue any such directive(s) nor restrict the choice of students to offer any particular subject(s) for WASSCE (SC) 2026 as alleged,” the statement read.

It emphasised that WAEC’s role is limited to implementing government-approved curricula through its examinations, operating strictly within the legal and operational frameworks set by the Nigerian government.

“The development and regulation of Curricula in Nigeria is within the purview of the Federal Government. WAEC, as an examination body, only comes in to implement government policies via assessment,” it added.

WAEC assured stakeholders that any changes to the curriculum would follow due process and would not be introduced arbitrarily.

Established in 1952, WAEC conducts examinations across five West African countries—Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia—and has long maintained a reputation for fairness and credibility in student assessment.

“Schools, stakeholders, and the general public are hereby advised to disregard the misleading reports and rely solely on official communications from the Council for accurate information regarding examination guidelines for WASSCE (SC) 2026,” the statement concluded.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, excellence, and equitable assessment, assuring that no student would be disadvantaged in the forthcoming examination.