The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who uploaded their O’level results prior to the official release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC SSCE) results to revisit accredited centres and re-upload their results.

This directive, announced in JAMB’s weekly bulletin on Monday, August 25, 2025, follows the clearing of all previously uploaded results from its system. The measure is aimed at eliminating discrepancies and ensuring that only authentic WAEC final results are used for admission processing.

According to the Board, some candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with awaiting results had prematurely uploaded incomplete WAEC records. To address this, JAMB has made it mandatory for every candidate to re-upload their results, regardless of whether the new records differ from earlier submissions.

“All UTME candidates are advised to urgently re-upload their 2025 SSCE results on the JAMB portal to remain eligible for admission consideration,” the statement read.