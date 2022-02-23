Voters turn out for Enugu LG Polls, process witness large turnout

Residents of Enugu state came out in droves to vote for candidates of their choice in the scheduled state local government election.

Electoral officers in council areas of Enugu East and West Senatorial districts came out earlier before 9 am with eligible voters await them to kick off the process..

Simultaneously accreditation and voting commenced in places visited.

Same as the Enugu North. senatorial zone where Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi voted few minutes before 12 noon at his Amube Polling unit 2, Ohom, Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of the state

12 political parties are taking part in the local government election to elect 260 Councillorship candidates 17 chairmen and vice candidates.

The Executive Secretary of the State independent Electoral Commission Chukwudi Amah earlier hinted that the election will be conducted in about 2000 polling units across the 17 local council areas of the state