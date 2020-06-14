The Ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE has successfully repelled an attack on Monguno town and inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorists who attempted to breach Munguno Town in Borno State on Yesterday.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche notes that during the combined sector attack 20 terrorists were killed and 4 of their gun trucks destroyed.

The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the Land component and Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for the professionalism exhibited during this operation and further encouraged them to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre .