The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is presiding over the first People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Monday, following the recent unsealing of the secretariat by the police. According to a video obtained by TVC News…...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is presiding over the first People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Monday, following the recent unsealing of the secretariat by the police.

According to a video obtained by TVC News on Monday, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and other stakeholders are present at the meeting.

The video, shared by Saraki and the FCT minister’s aide, Lere Olayinka, shows the minister seated at the national secretariat alongside other party chieftains and state representatives.

The PDP secretariat had been sealed in November last year after a violent clash between the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee and the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee, with both factions laying claim to the party’s leadership.

An Appeal Court judgment in March invalidated the Ibadan convention that produced the Turaki-led leadership.

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TVC News previously reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was elected as the PDP National Chairman following a tense and highly controversial national convention held in Ibadan.

The convention, which drew delegates from all 36 states and the FCT, was marked by sharp disagreements over zoning, accreditation delays, and allegations of last-minute manoeuvres by rival blocs.

Security was tightened around the venue as factional groups exchanged accusations, prompting brief disruptions before the commencement of voting.

The court barred Turaki and others from parading themselves as national officers of the PDP.

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The court also ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the only recognised NWC of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.