At least 500 Nigerian doctors turned up for a recruitment exercise the Saudi health ministry organised in Abuja on Tuesday.

The exercise, which began at about 7am lasted till the afternoon.

It would be recalled that the Saudi Ministry of Health had earlier called on doctors with different specialties to attend the interview.

The specialties are anesthesia, ICU, pediatric surgery, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, ENT, and emergency medicine.

Others are all sub-specialties of internal medicine, orthopedic surgery, radiology, and hematology.

Meanwhile, the minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has berated the doctors for turning up for the exercise. He described the move as unpatriotic.