Nollywood Actor, Dan Nkoloagu has died, aged 83 years.

News of the Actor’s death was announced by his son Dan Nkoloagu Jr. on Facebook.

According to Dan, his father died on Friday January 22 after a brief illness.

The bereaved son wrote: “IT WAS A BLACK FRIDAY FOR US YESTERDAY as my Dad left us without saying goodbye.”

Dan Nkoloagu was very popular for his Chief Priest or Native Doctor movie roles.