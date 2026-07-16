The United States has called on Nigeria to intensify efforts to protect Christian communities from attacks and ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes. The call followed a visit to Abuja by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, where…...

The United States has called on Nigeria to intensify efforts to protect Christian communities from attacks and ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

The call followed a visit to Abuja by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, where he held talks with senior Nigerian government officials on strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria strategic partnership.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Garcia met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi; the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

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Speaking on security cooperation, Garcia welcomed Nigeria’s increased engagement under the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group but urged the government to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

> “We welcome Nigeria’s increased efforts under the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group to address its Country of Particular Concern designation. We also believe that more must be done to protect Christian communities from attacks and that greater efforts and resources should be dedicated to the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

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> “We look forward to the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in Washington, D.C., this August, where both countries will assess the progress made on these priorities.”

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The statement added discussions with the Attorney General focused on the prosecution of terrorism-related offences, criminal accountability and the promotion of religious freedom.

Garcia also held talks with the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy on expanding U.S. investment and private sector participation in Nigeria’s digital economy.

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> “Our discussions with Minister Bosun Tijani focused on opportunities to deepen U.S. investment and expand private sector engagement in Nigeria’s growing economy. We see significant potential for stronger commercial cooperation that benefits both countries.

> “The United States remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation and creating an environment that encourages innovation, investment and sustainable economic growth.”

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The Assistant Secretary also met with senior executives of leading U.S. energy and technology companies to discuss Nigeria’s business environment and opportunities for increased investment.