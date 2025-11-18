The United States government has introduced a new expedited visa system to manage the surge of international visitors expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. President Donald Trump unveiled the initiative, the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) during a White House event on Monday...

The United States government has introduced a new expedited visa system to manage the surge of international visitors expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

President Donald Trump unveiled the initiative, the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) during a White House event on Monday.

Developed in partnership with FIFA, the programme will allow fans with valid World Cup tickets to secure priority visa interview appointments at US embassies and consulates worldwide beginning early 2026.

Trump said the measure reflects his administration’s determination to deliver a seamless tournament as the US prepares to co-host the expanded 48-team event with Mexico and Canada.

“I’ve directed my administration to do everything within their power to make the 2026 World Cup an unprecedented success,” he said at the Oval Office, flanked by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and World Cup Task Force director Andrew Giuliani.

Despite the promised convenience, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that priority appointment access does not guarantee visa approval.

“It guarantees you an expedited appointment. You’ll still go through the same vetting process as anyone else. The only difference here is that we’re moving you up in line,” Rubio said.

He added that the State Department has deployed more than 400 additional consular officers globally to accommodate the expected demand. In high-volume football nations such as Brazil and Argentina, visa wait times have dropped from more than a year to under two months.

“In about 80 percent of the world now, you can get an appointment in under 60 days,” he said.

FIFA said the fast-track programme forms part of a broader collaboration with the US government’s World Cup Task Force. The 2026 edition is projected to draw between six and seven million ticket holders, with the US hosting 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches across 11 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami.

Infantino described the visa initiative as a major step toward hosting the most accessible World Cup yet.

“America welcomes the world,” he said.

“We have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history, and the FIFA PASS service is a very concrete example of that.”