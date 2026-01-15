The United States Embassy in Nigeria has officially reopened its newly upgraded American Centre in Abuja, expanding access to educational and cultural resources for Nigerians. With the relaunch, the number of American Centres and Spaces across the country now stands at 29, reinforcing the U.S. gover...

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has officially reopened its newly upgraded American Centre in Abuja, expanding access to educational and cultural resources for Nigerians.

With the relaunch, the number of American Centres and Spaces across the country now stands at 29, reinforcing the U.S. government’s commitment to engagement and collaboration with Nigerian communities.

The revamped facility, situated within the Embassy Chancery, has been redesigned with modern infrastructure and improved technology to better serve visitors.

The centre is equipped to support a wide range of programs, including access to information about the United States, English language learning, academic advising for prospective students, and professional development initiatives.

It will also host cultural events, provide networking opportunities with alumni of U.S. exchange programs, and offer skills-building workshops aimed at empowering young professionals and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jr., highlighted the importance of American Centres in strengthening ties between both countries.

He described the centres as vital platforms for learning, innovation, and people-to-people connection, noting that they help create opportunities for Nigerians to achieve their educational and professional goals.

The upgraded Abuja facility is expected to serve as a hub for collaboration, dialogue, and cultural exchange, further deepening relations between Nigeria and the United States.

He said: “Today, we are proud to reopen the American Centre as a space that celebrates American excellence in arts and reflects the values that define our nation. American Spaces have become trusted venues for young people seeking opportunities to learn about the United States, improve their English, and develop professional skills. They offer a welcoming environment where students, entrepreneurs, and community leaders can connect, collaborate, and innovate.”

The ambassador added: “Through educational advising, entrepreneurship training, and digital literacy programmes, American Spaces equip Nigerians with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy.”

“The individuals depicted on this mural embody the values of hard work, determination, and perseverance. These are hallmarks of American achievement, but they are also qualities we see every day in Nigerian youth.”

Also, the Country Public Diplomacy Counsellor, Lee McManis, stated that the revitalised space joined 29 other American Spaces across Nigeria, serving as hubs for cultural exchanges and learning.

“We are thrilled to reopen the American Centre here at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja. This revitalised space joins 29 other American Spaces across Nigeria, serving as vibrant hubs for celebrating U.S. leadership in innovation and learning.

“Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the centre will foster meaningful connections and provide new opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

“American Spaces are at the heart of our commitment to bridge-building.

“These Spaces offer a welcoming environment where people can access reliable information, develop new skills, and engage in open dialogue.

“By fostering connections and supporting lifelong learning, American Spaces empower individuals and strengthen the bonds between our nations,” he said.

The upgraded centre is adorned with newly installed murals—large-scale public artworks that celebrate American history, culture, and shared values.

Designed by accomplished artists, the murals highlight themes such as freedom, innovation, diversity, and community.

Through vibrant imagery and symbolic representations, they aim to educate visitors, inspire creativity, and reflect the ideals and experiences that have shaped the United States.