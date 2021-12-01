Update: Kano bans use of commercial boats in Bagwai-Badau River

Kano state government has announced a ban on the use of commercial boats in ferrying passengers in Bagwai-Badau River in Bagwai local government of the state.

The order followed the boat mishap on Tuesday, which claimed 29 lives in Badau village of the local government area.

In a statement, the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in the interim, government has provided two buses for passenger shuttle between Badau and Bagwai, while three new boats would be procured for effective water transportation in the area.

He said other control measures are expected to be instituted when the investigation committee set up by the state government submitted its report for implementation.