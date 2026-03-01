The management of the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, has announced the approved tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session across its faculties, alongside new welfare initiatives aimed at improving students’ learning experience....

In a statement issued by the institution, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayo Olajuyigbe, said the fee structure reflects the university’s commitment to delivering quality education supported by modern academic facilities and professional manpower.

According to the breakdown, tuition for the Faculty of Law is pegged at ₦1.5 million per session for the Bachelor of Law programme.

Under the Faculty of Applied Sciences, Nursing, Radiology and Public Health are each fixed at ₦990,000 per session.

The statement further disclosed that in the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Economics attracts ₦500,000 per session, while Finance, Accounting, Security and Intelligence, Criminology and Sociology, International Relations, Procurement Management, and Hospitality and Tourism Management are set at ₦990,000 per session.Project Management is fixed at ₦1.5 million per session.

For the Faculty of Science and Computing, Cyber Security, Computer Science, and Information and Communication Technology are each approved at ₦990,000 per session.

The university also announced accommodation fees of ₦150,000 per session for two students per room, while ₦75,000 per bed applies to rooms accommodating four students.

All hostels are fully air-conditioned.

Other institutional charges, including matriculation, identity card, institutional email and WiFi services, are fixed at ₦100,000 annually.

As part of its student support initiative, the institution disclosed that students will receive free breakfast during the first semester of the academic session.

The Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Olayemi Asalou, urged prospective students and parents to contact the university’s admissions office for further enquiries regarding admission procedures and programme requirements, noting that the institution remains focused on academic excellence and global competitiveness.