The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has confirmed that two of its students were killed following the violence in Angwan Rukuba, as academic activities resumed after the Easter break. Addressing journalists, the Vice Chancellor, Tanko Ishaya, dismissed widespread misinformation surrounding the security situation at the institution, urging the public to rely…...

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has confirmed that two of its students were killed following the violence in Angwan Rukuba, as academic activities resumed after the Easter break.

Addressing journalists, the Vice Chancellor, Tanko Ishaya, dismissed widespread misinformation surrounding the security situation at the institution, urging the public to rely on verified updates.

According to the university management, five of its members were affected by the incident, including four students and one staff member.

Two students were confirmed dead, dismissing earlier reports that overstated the number of casualties.

With the Easter holidays concluded and curfew restrictions in Jos North further eased, the university has announced the full resumption of academic activities. Examinations that were previously postponed are now scheduled to continue from Monday, April 13.

The university also commended security agencies for their swift response in safeguarding lives and property, noting that the situation on campus has stabilised.

TVC News previously reported that the Plateau State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area following a recent attack in the Angwan Rukuba community that left over 20 people dead and several others injured.

The development was confirmed in a statement signed by Joyce Ramnap, the state’s ‎Commissioner for Information and Communication, which was made available to TVC News on Wednesday.