The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the attack on a Government Girls School in the Maga community of Kebbi State, where gunmen reportedly killed the school’s vice-principal and abducted 25 students.

In a statement on Tuesday, UNICEF said the incident was a devastating reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools and education personnel across Nigeria.

“This tragic incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely,” the agency said.

UNICEF expressed sympathy to the affected community, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a full recovery. The organisation also demanded the swift and safe release of all abducted students.

The agency stressed that students, teachers and school facilities are protected under international law and urged that those responsible for the attack be held accountable “in accordance with national and international standards.”

UNICEF recalled that Nigeria endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration in 2015, a commitment outlining steps to preserve the civilian nature of schools and ensure safe access to education during conflict. It called on stakeholders to intensify efforts toward full implementation of the declaration.

The organisation said it is working with government partners, civil society groups and communities to strengthen child protection systems and promote safe, inclusive learning environments nationwide, noting that these structures must be reinforced to prevent future tragedies.

“No child should be put at risk while pursuing an education,” UNICEF said.