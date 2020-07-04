The United Nations in Nigeria has with immediate effect paused the United Nations Humanitatian Air Service rotary operations in the NorthEast to establish the facts surrounding a shooting incident during a UN aircraft’ approach to Damasak, Borno State where one of the UN helicopters sustained bullet holes to the body of the air craft.

This halt in humanitarian services will be for an initial period of one week to allow UN officials engage with government partners and conduct a new risk assessments for each helicopter location to ensure that all the possible mitigation measures are taken and asure a safe movement of humanitarian actors in the Northeast.

This directive was given by the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon.

Thankfully the helicopter was able to turn around and safely return to Maiduguri, Also the crew members were not hurt, and there were no passengers on board.