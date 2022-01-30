Umahi commences construction of Ebonyi Olympic Stadium

Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi has commenced construction of the Ebonyi state Olympic Stadium.

Umahi on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction at the Stadium located at the Ochudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Advertisement

According to the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, “as obtainable in Ebonyi under Governor Umahi, most of the projects executed are the best of their kind, and the Olympic Stadium promises to be one and best of its kind.”

Advertisement

“Governor David Umahi is a sports lover, the reason he is doing everything possible to ensure that he bequeaths a stadium of international standard to the good people of Ebonyi State before he exits as their governor,” he added.