Britain has announced that it would be closing schools in the coming days and placing 20,000 troops on standby in efforts to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held off following the lead of other European countries because of the impact it would have on the workforce.

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that “After schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed” but exceptions will be made for the children of key workers including healthcare staff, police and delivery drivers and for the most vulnerable children.

Johnson earlier this week advised people to work from home and avoid unnecessary social contact and travel, warning the infection rate was starting to spike.

So far Britain has around 2,600 cases, but chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance this week warned that 55,000 Britons could have the virus at a “reasonable” estimate.