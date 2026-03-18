The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Asset Green Ltd to explore the development of a large-scale, integrated dairy production and processing platform in partnership with the International Finance Corporation. The agreement was announced on Wednesday via the authority’s social media pages. The signing of…...

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Asset Green Ltd to explore the development of a large-scale, integrated dairy production and processing platform in partnership with the International Finance Corporation.

The agreement was announced on Wednesday via the authority’s social media pages.

The signing of the MoU comes on the first day of the UK State Visit of President Bola Tinubu in London, underscoring deepening Nigeria–UK collaboration on food security, agricultural development, and long-term investment.

The British High Commission in Nigeria confirmed the development, noting that the partnership builds on early UK technical support that contributed to the establishment of NSIA.

NSIA said, “The initiative is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s dairy value chain, reduce reliance on imported milk powder, improve infant nutrition, and support sustainable job creation, while reinforcing Nigeria–UK collaboration on food security and development.

“The proposed project will cover 20,000 hectares for precision agriculture and regenerative feed production, alongside a dairy farm with up to 10,000 milking cows and a processing facility with an annual capacity of 200,000 tonnes, built to international standards.”

Once operational, the project is expected to generate over 7,500 jobs. NSIA added, “Expected to generate over 2,500 direct and more than 5,000 indirect jobs, the project represents a catalytic, platform-scale investment aligned with NSIA’s mandate to mobilise capital, strengthen local value chains, and anchor a transformative food security and nutrition asset for Nigeria.”

The dairy platform is expected to serve as a catalytic asset for improving food security and nutrition outcomes in Nigeria.

The UK government, through its diplomatic mission in Nigeria, described the agreement as a continuation of bilateral cooperation aimed at driving investment-led growth, job creation, and sustainable development in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The British High Commission in Nigeria, via its X handle, said, “The partnership builds on early UK technical support that helped establish NSIA, now driving major investment for food security and jobs.”