The Iranian government has urged United States President-Elect, Joe Biden, to halt President Donald Trump’s alleged bullying tactics and return America to “responsible” diplomacy.

President Hassan Rouhani, quoted by state media on Sunday, said Joe Biden should make amends for President Donald Trump’s policies towards Iran.

He said the Biden victory is “an opportunity for the next US government to make up for past mistakes and return to the path of adhering to international commitments with respect to global rules”.

Recall that the Trump administration had unilaterally withdrawn from the Iran Nuclear deal brokered by the Barack Obama administration.

He later imposed stiff sanctions on Iran despite concerns expressed by US allies, claiming that it was sponsoring terrorism globally.

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Javad Zarif, in a tweet via his official twitter handle on Sunday said he was optimistic that Biden would not toe the path of Donald Trump and that the new administration would “accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law”

“The American people have spoken.

“And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.

“Iran’s record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the official announcement of the winner of the US election is yet to be made as there are lawsuits against the Biden, by Trump.