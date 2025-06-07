Three senior U.S officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday to discuss rising trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The summit comes as global markets remain volatile, with fears of more economic downturns.

President Donald Trump announced the negotiations on his Truth Social platform, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and U.S.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer leading the American team. He did not go into additional depth.

Chinese representation at the negotiations has yet to be confirmed, and neither the White House nor the Chinese Embassy in Washington have responded.

The talks follow a preliminary deal reached in Geneva on May 12, where both nations agreed to roll back portions of the steep tariffs imposed since Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Despite the economic boost, the truce has not resolved deeper tensions over issues such as Taiwan, China’s economic policies, and the illicit fentanyl trade.

Both countries are also locked in a standoff over critical minerals, with China dominating the export of rare earths and the U.S. restricting exports of key technologies such as chip-design software and nuclear components.

Trump’s unpredictable trade strategy—marked by threats and last-minute reversals—has unsettled global allies and investors. Critics say the administration’s approach lacks consistency, while supporters argue it is forcing long-overdue reforms.

Beijing, meanwhile, is under pressure as its leverage in mineral exports could backfire if U.S. industries stall and public backlash mounts. The Biden-era focus on China as America’s chief geopolitical rival continues under Trump, with both military and economic competition intensifying.

The outcome of Monday’s talks in London may shape the trajectory of U.S.-China relations—and global markets—for months to come.