The U-22 National Handball competition in Sokoto State has entered the second day with Rima Girls beating Plateau girls 21-4 in the U-22 Girls.

Below are details of the results of matches

U-15 Girls

Sokoto 20-4 Suleija

FCT 15 Kaduna 18

U-12Boys

Plateau 13-Kebbi 23

FCT 19-30 Sokoto

U-15 Boys

Adamawa 31-11 Katsina

Kebbi 26-6 Suleija