Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Lokoja, have foiled the movement of bandits, neutralised suspected criminals and arrested a logistics supplier during coordinated operations in parts of Kogi State. The operation was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the Acting Assistant Directo...

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Lokoja, have foiled the movement of bandits, neutralised suspected criminals and arrested a logistics supplier during coordinated operations in parts of Kogi State.

The operation was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi.

According to Abdullahi, the operation was carried out on January 3, 2026, following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from the Adankolo general area towards Agbadu Bunu in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

Troops were swiftly deployed and laid an ambush at an identified crossing point, where the bandits ran into the troops and were engaged, forcing them to withdraw with suspected casualties.

Two bandits were neutralised during the encounter, while an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 99 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun and 11 cartridges were recovered.

In a related operation around Saminaka village in Yagba West Local Government Area, Abdullahi said troops, working with local vigilantes, conducted a fighting patrol to the village and surrounding forest.

Although the village was deserted on arrival, troops engaged an unconfirmed number of bandits in the forest, leading to their withdrawal. Subsequent exploitation led to the discovery of one neutralised bandit, an AK-47 rifle and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The army spokesman also disclosed that a suspected bandit logistics supplier, identified as Sunday Adedotun from Odo Eri village in Yagba West LGA, was arrested during the operation.

The suspect was apprehended on a farmland within Saminaka village, with items including cartons of energy and soft drinks, bottled water and harvested farm produce found at the settlement. He is currently in custody and undergoing investigation.

According to Abdullahi, the Commander of 12 Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Sidi, commended the troops for their professionalism, courage and timely response to intelligence, assuring residents that the army will continue aggressive patrols and intelligence-driven operations to deny criminal elements freedom of action in the area.