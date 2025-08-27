Two lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have switched allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, increasing APC's representation in the State House of Assembly to 24 members....

The defectors, Felix Afe (Akoko North-West Constituency II) and Tope Agbulu (Akoko South-West Constituency II), submitted their resignation letters from the PDP during a plenary session led by Speaker Olamide Oladiji.

The letters, read by Clerk Barrister Jaiyeola Benjamin, cited irreconcilable differences within the PDP as the primary reason for their departure.

Mr Agbulu explained that his decision was influenced by consultations with constituents, community leaders, women, and youth who encouraged him to join a more viable platform to better serve their interests.

“In line with the wishes of my people and my commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy, I announce my defection to the All Progressives Congress,” he stated, expressing his loyalty to the new party and dedication to the development of his constituency, Ondo State, and Nigeria.

On his part, Mr. Afe described his defection as a result of “deep personal reflection” and extensive consultations.

He acknowledged the support he had received from the PDP but cited internal divisions as the reason for his inability to continue.

“I remain committed to service, integrity, and accountability, while fostering collaborative relationships throughout my political and professional journey,” he affirmed.

In response, the APC caucus in the House celebrated the defections, viewing them as a significant boost for the ruling party, which now holds 24 out of the 26 assembly seats.