Two police officers have been confirmed dead after operatives came under heavy fire during an ambush by gunmen while conducting an intense patrol operation in Sabon Sara Village, Bauchi State.



In a statement by Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the patrol operations of the combined team of Rapid Response Squad, Police Mobile Force, and State Intelligence Department came under heavy fire during a patrol operation to maintain calm in the community.

The statement reads, “In keeping with our mandate of protecting Nigerians, a combined team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Police Mobile Force (PMF), and State Intelligence Department (SID) embarked on a visibility patrol earlier today to boost the confidence of locals in Sabon Sara Village, Bauchi State. Sadly, the team came under attack, leading to the loss of two police officers and injury to one other.”

It added, “Concerted efforts are underway to apprehend the attackers. We assure Nigerians that as we mourn our men who have paid the supreme price in the discharge of their lawful duties, we remain steadfast and resolute in achieving our mandate of protecting all Nigerians.”

TVC News previously reported that one Police officer has been confirmed dead as operatives of the FCT Police Command repelled a kidnapping attempt in Guto village, an outskirts community in the Bwari Area Council.

In a statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s Public Relations Officer, the incident happened at approximately 01:10 a.m., following a distress call received from the residents that armed attackers stormed the community, attempting to abduct a resident and his family.