Two persons have been confirmed dead and seven others injured following a violent communal clash in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State. Several houses were also set ablaze during the midnight attack. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident in a p...

Two persons have been confirmed dead and seven others injured following a violent communal clash in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Several houses were also set ablaze during the midnight attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident in a phone interview with TVC News Correspondent, Yusif Isah, said a combined team of security personnel under Operation Salama swiftly moved to the scene to restore order and arrested seven suspects in connection with the violence.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred when a group of suspected Fulani assailants invaded Dagaceri Village, setting houses on fire and attacking residents with cutlasses, bows, and arrows while they were asleep.

DSP Shiisu added that security operatives recovered mobile phones and local charms from the suspects.

This incident added to the growing concern over recurring communal clashes in parts of the state.

In September 2024, about fifteen people were killed in a similar conflict between Fulani groups in Zangon Maje and Yankunama communities in Jahun Local Government Area.

Despite these occurrences, Jigawa State remains one of the most peaceful states in northern Nigeria.

A recent independent survey conducted by the state government ranked Jigawa among the top five most stable states in terms of internal security.

Governor Umar Namadi had earlier, in July 2025, celebrated the restoration of peace in Guri Local Government after years of farmer-herder clashes. However, the latest development in Birniwa has once again raised concerns about the fragile peace in some border communities.

While security agencies continue investigations to uncover the root cause of the attack, residents are calling for stronger community policing and early warning systems to prevent further bloodshed.